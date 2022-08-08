SNK pummels EVO attendees with massive announcements

EVO 2022 was 3 days of inhuman fighting game action as well as announcements from the various makers of the titles which facilitated the event. SNK brought the most to the Mandalay Bay Arena. After an exciting King of Fighters XV grand finals which pitted teammates ZJZ and E.T. (with ZJZ taking the win), the Osaka based company sent forth a volley of announcements that in FGC parlance “brought the hype”. The first announcement would be comparable to the many of the announcements of the weekend. Rollback netcode would be coming to Samurai Shodown, the 2019 revival of the weapons based fighting games.
However that wasn’t the only thing involving those warriors who embrace death, as Haohmaru, Nakoruru and Darli Dagger transcends time to join the King of Fighters Tournament along with the awakened Orochi Team to complete Team Pass 2 as well as inaugural season for the title. . The combatants don’t stop coming as a 2nd season to KOFXV is announced with 2 single entry competitors revealed. The first being the wannabe Kusanagi style user Shingo Yabuki, the second being the straight laced Taekwondo champion Kim Kaphwan. Finally the walls will come down and you can truly find out who’s the real king of fighters when crossplay gets implemented in the 3v3 fighters.
The final announcement which brought forth the greatest response was the revelation that the next entry in the Legend of the Hungry Wolves series has been greenlit. The teaser revealed key art which showed the silhouettes of Billy Kane, Kain R. Heinlein and a behind the back shot of Geese Howard. Could this title tell the tale of the rise of a new Howard Connection? SNK fans await more news on the title with baited breath.
NEW FATAL FURY / GAROU | Teaser Trailer:
KOF XV DLC｜NEW CHARACTERS｜Trailer:
SAMURAI SHODOWN | ROLLBACK:
SNK’s popular FATAL FURY fighting game series, which spearheaded the fighting game boom in the 90’s with its release in 1991, the last of which was GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES way back in 1999, will receive a new installment. The teaser art for the new game was unveiled today. FATAL FURY / GAROU will mark a new turning point in the history of fighting games, so fans can look forward to the continuation of this legendary series.