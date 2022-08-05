Atlus releases a new story trailer for Soul Hacker 2

Caught in the middle of a shadowy conflict between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society, a sentient AI known as Aion creates two agents Ringo and Figue to intercede in the conflict before it leads to the destruction of humanity and all of civilization. Utilize the power of demons and team up with the devil summoners who can harness those powers in the upcoming title Soul Hackers 2 in this sister title to the Persona titles. The new trailer released dubbed “Twisted Fates” shows the conflicts that the human partners of the Aion agents still bear even after leaving the mortal coil.
Soul Hackers 2 will arrive onto PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms on August 26th. Players who want to secure their copy can do so physically at retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon and Target. Digital aficionados will have more options as there will be two additional premium versions to choose from which will offer additional downloads such as additional items, extra story arcs, new costumes and demons to wield in battle. You can find these on the digital storefront on the platform of your choosing.
Soul Hackers 2 — Twisted Fates Trailer | PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
Betrayed by the ties that bound them in life, can Ringo help her human companions fight back against their twisted fates?
Decrypt destiny and stop the apocalypse in Soul Hackers 2, coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on August 26, 2022.