Pre-order any Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II digital edition, play the campaign a week early

Unlike a certain portion of the Call of Duty fanbase, some of us actually enjoy the single player campaign of each new Call of Duty release. So for those who are like-minded in that respect, gamers who are interested in getting early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign can do so just by pre-ordering any digital edition of the game.
But wait, there’s more. In addition to unlocking Modern Warfare II’s campaign on October 20th, players will also get open beta access, the Final Judgement Bundle and even more if you splurge on the Vault Edition.
Check out some new media and details below.
Campaign Early Access | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II:
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Pre-order screens:
We have big news to share today! Anyone who preorders a digital edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will receive early Campaign access in addition to previously announced rewards. Preordering a digital copy will grant players up to a week to complete the incredible single-player Campaign before the full game launches on October 28.
Preorder Modern Warfare II to receive:
- Up to one week early access to the full Modern Warfare II Campaign, starting October 20
- Access to the full game on October 28
- Open Beta Early Access
- Final Judgement Bundle: Immediate access to the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint for use in Vanguard and Warzone
Preorder the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare II to receive:
- All previously listed rewards
- Red Team 141: Four playable Multiplayer Operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — each wearing a special masked outfit, which will be available during the Open Beta
- FJX Cinder Weapon Vault: At Call of Duty: Next, we plan to share more details on this and the new Gunsmith, which will also be available during the Open Beta
- Season One Battle Pass and 50 Tier Skips: If you purchase the Vault Edition after Season One, the free Battle Pass and Tier Skips apply to the current season
- Ghost Legacy Pack: 20+ free items celebrating the Task Force 141 icon, for Modern Warfare® (2019) and Warzone, unlocked upon pre-purchase.
For additional details, head to the Call of duty blog: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2022/08/call-of-duty-modern-warfare-II-digital-preorder-campaign-beta-dates