Nintendo eShop Update: Cursed to Golf, Wave Race 64

Arguably the biggest game hitting the eShop this week will be of interest to both golf fans and roguelike lovers — in a rare crossover between those two genres — with Cursed to Golf, a golfing roguelike set in Purgatory. It’s a fun but challenging golf game that we’ll be reviewing later today.
It’s actually a big week for sports (and sports-adjacent) games, since Switch Online subscribers will get to play an N64 classic with Wave Race 64 hitting the subscription service, while baseball fans will get another chance to play their favourite sport on the Switch with Little League World Series Baseball 2022.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
- Wave Race 64 – It’s time to get wet and wild, because the Wave Race 64 game is sailing to the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library! Choose from one of four watercraft racers with distinct abilities and feel the rumble of the waves across nine scenic courses. Try to capture glory in Championship Mode, pull off tricks in Stunt Mode or challenge a friend in 2P VS. Mode. Plus, racing conditions will change with the weather, and the water will respond to the way you race! Wave Race 64 splashes down on Nintendo Switch for players with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership on Aug. 19.
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Cursed to Golf – Cursed to Golf offers a fresh take on the golfing and roguelike subgenres. Make your way through a hole within the PAR Count or your curse will take you back to the beginning of the course! Play as The Cursed Golfer, trapped in Golf Purgatory after a freak accident takes you out as you’re about to take the winning shot of an international tournament. Legend says that playing through the devious courses across Golf Purgatory will get you back to the land of the living and, more importantly, to the trophy you were about to win. Each course is governed by a ghostly Legendary Caddie, who will tutor you in the mystical ways of golf to aid you on your quest for redemption and revival.
- Little League World Series Baseball 2022 – Pitch, slide, slam and rally your way to Williamsport-glory as you compete to become the World Series CHAMPION of Little League! Choose your team and showcase your skills as you compete through the bracket to see if you have what it takes to be named the Little League Baseball World Series Champion. Or jump right into the action with Quick Play mode. Play with your friends for exciting local multiplayer tournament action for up to four players. Customize the rules, select your stadiums and teams and see who wins it all!
- RPG Time: The Legend of Wright – Join aspiring game creator Kenta in a hand-drawn adventure to save the world in his latest creation, “The Legend of Wright.” Taking place in Kenta’s notebook, this adventure spans over 200 pages, where you must draw, erase, solve puzzles and even consult your handy in-game calculator. Discover a new way to play every time you turn the page.
- Digital Spotlight
- National Relaxation Day With Nintendo – Find some space for yourself this week to celebrate National Relaxation Day and take a mini staycation in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game! Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create and customize. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. Plus, further enrich your island life in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC. In this paid DLC you’ll visit charming islands where you can design the dream vacation homes of your clients and discover new ways to create and personalize. Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise are available now in Nintendo eShop. If you have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you have access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise at no additional cost.
Game Trials:
- Become Champion of the Ferrum Region – Pokkén Tournament DX is a one-on-one Pokémon fighting game where players can directly control one of over 20 Pokémon fighters – including Pikachu, Lucario, Decidueye, Mewtwo and others – to defeat rival Pokémon in tense arena fights. Call upon Support Pokémon to assist in the fight, and unleash your Pokémon’s distinct Burst Attack to climb atop the ranks, triumph over friends or progress through the story. Until Aug. 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members* can try the full game for free! Your save data for the Game Trial is not deleted when the trial ends, so you can continue where you left off if you purchase the game later. Plus, save 30% on Pokkén Tournament DX in Nintendo eShop until Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Pre-Orders:
- Ooblets – Grow and train adorable little creatures called ooblets as you cultivate a new life in the blossoming community of Badgetown. Customize your character, befriend the locals, decorate your house, craft items, run your own shop and have epic dance battles! You can also dress up your ooblet pals, play minigames and explore a variety of locations across Oob, each with their own unique characters, quests, items and unique ooblets. Pre-order today!
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – NHRA is back – bigger and better than ever! Immerse yourself in the teams, tracks, tuning and strategies, then strap into the driver’s seat in your ultimate quest to become the Champion among the true Beasts of the Strip. Enjoy physics-based drag racing for simulated real-world depth, speed and an authentic feel. Experience this in single-player career mode, which spans multiple in-game seasons, in split-screen multiplayer, or as part of the asynchronous online multiplayer leaderboards that will fuel your competitive instincts. Experience real-world tracks directly sanctioned by the NHRA, build, race and prove your way to securing the backing and sponsorship of elite, real-world sponsors. NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All races onto Nintendo Switch on Aug. 26.
Activities:
- Reel in Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Splatoon 3 – Here’s a fresh opportunity for you! For a limited time you can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points on the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points, which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC. Already pre-ordered digitally? Those points are coming your way, too – booyah! Offer ends Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.**
Nintendo Mobile
- New Heroes Arrive for Battle – More chosen legends are here in the Fire Emblem Heroes game for smart devices! Choose one of the four top-ranked Heroes from the Choose Your Legends event for free as a five-star ally. However, you can only select one, so choose wisely! In addition, recruit legendary mercenary Jeralt: Blade Breaker by challenging him in Grand Hero Battles for a limited time. Don’t delay – Jeralt rides away at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Aug. 24. For more details about all the latest updates to Fire Emblem Heroes, be sure to check out the Feh Channel video here!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
