Hogwarts Legacy gets delay, release date

August 12th, 2022

by Paul Bryant


Anyone looking forward to Hogwarts Legacy got some good news and some bad news mixed together:

The good news, as you can see above, is that the game finally has a release date for its PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions: February 10, 2023.

The bad news, obviously, is that the game had previously been announced for “Holiday 2022, which means that anyone hoping to play the game this year will have to wait a little bit longer. Additionally, the Switch version of the game doesn’t have a release date yet, which obviously opens the door to speculation on whether we’ll be seeing a physical (or even digital) version of the game, or if it will be a cloud-based game like Hitman 3, Kingdom Hearts, or Control.

Time will tell — and, obviously, there’s even more time for it to come out with today’s announcement.

