DLC in the Digital Premium Edition of Soul Hackers 2 to be sold separately at launch

Fans of physical games were shocked to find that when the Premium Digital Edition of the upcoming ATLUS RPG Soul Hackers 2 was announced, that it had DLC not found in any other edition. FOMO and rage was abound as players lamented they would not be able to have the “complete” title by buying the game physically.
Thankfully cooler heads prevailed and today ATLUS revealed the previously exclusive content in the Premium Digital Edition will be in fact available for individual purchase on the various storefronts in which the game will be available. The following packs will be available when the game releases on August 26th.
- Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers – Grants access to a bonus story arc centered around a new Devil Summoner, Nana, and a new dungeon with a punishing boss.
- Costume & BGM pack – Adds themed outfits for your entire party, battle BGM, and accessories from Persona 4, Persona 5, Shin Megami Tensei IV and more.
- Bonus Demon Pack – Access 8 powerful demons including Tzitzimitl, Anahita, Armaiti, Zaou-Gongen, Nemissa, Mara, Masakado and Satan.
- Booster Item Pack – Increases frequency of dropped items from battles to earn in-game currency, boost stats and grant EXP.
- Useful Item Set + Extra Difficulty – Adds essential items for your journey and a VERY HARD game mode for ambitious players seeking a thrilling challenge.
Some of these packs feel like things that have been popularized in other recent ATLUS titles, costumes being a major upsell in Persona 5, the boosters being seen in the remake of Shin Megami Tensei 3. Hopefully the cost of these DLC will be affordable and I’m glad the useful item set + Extra Difficulty will be free. So reader, which DLC will you grab or will you brave the Soul Hackers 2 world in its stock configuration?
Soul Hackers 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms on August 26th and pre-orders are available at various retail stores and digital game storefronts.
