Hogwarts Legacy shows off its wizarding world

It’s been a year and a half since Hogwarts Legacy was first unveiled back, but today we finally got a few more details.
As part of a PlayStation State of Play event, Warner Bros. showed about fifteen minutes of gameplay, along with five minutes of talking heads. While it’s still too early to tell exactly what the game will be like (though, apparently, it won’t have microtransactions), it looks like the game is pretty far along — which is a good thing, since the studio said the game is still coming out on a bunch of platforms later this year.
You can check out the video and a few screenshots below!
Warner Bros. Games introduced today the Official Gameplay Reveal for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world, action role-playing-game set in the 1800s wizarding world, in development by Avalanche Software. The narrated video gives an in-depth look into the gameplay, including character customization, and the variety of spells, adventures, missions, locations, and characters that players will encounter as a student at Hogwarts. Also showcased was the Official Behind the Scenes video featuring comments by the creative minds making the game.
Scheduled for release holiday 2022, Hogwarts Legacy will be published by Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. The game will be available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch™ system and PC.
Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic that puts players at the centre of their own adventure. Joining as a brand new fifth year student with a unique ability to manipulate powerful ancient magic, players will live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. Throughout their adventure, they will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Along the way, they will meet new friends who can accompany them, interact with school professors, and confront dangers that could jeopardize the future of wizardkind.