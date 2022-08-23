Discover the unseen world of Soul Hackers 2 before its launch this Friday!

Throughout the Summer we’ve been fed a healthy diet of information regarding ATLUS’s upcoming RPG in the Shin Megami Tensei Series, Soul Hackers 2. The people, organizations, how combat works and even extra content due at and post launch were some of the topics broached on ATLUS West’s official YouTube channel. Today’s video reveals details about the unseen world of Soul Hackers 2 and how Demons has a place in it. Outside of combat Ringo and the devil summoners can utilize demons as scouts, to find items, money, friendly demons and perhaps some demons that could be enticed into joining your party.
The game features areas known as Realms where humans and demons do in fact co-exist. It is there where you will encounter a myriad of businesses who will offer their services. Upgrade your COMP system (your conduit for summoning demons) in the Mansei Realm, take on extra work by checking the request board at Club Cretaceous. Yang Yang Palace is the place to go if you want to stock up on summoner specific supplies. Demon Fusion is a staple in most Megaten games and you’ll be able to perform that function at Cirque du Goumaden. Finally if you don’t want to be bombarded by the bright lights of the various realms, why not hit the safehouse, get to know your party and even share a meal. Who knows, serve the right dishes and it could lead to a boon in battle.
Soul Hackers 2 will be launching on August 26th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
The Realm of Demons | Soul Hackers 2:
