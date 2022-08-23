Sonic Frontiers gets a release date, story trailer and pre-order details

The blue blur’s next big adventure — Sonic Frontiers obviously — has an official release date, a new story trailer, an updated logo and most importantly, pre-order details!
Sega today stamped a November 8th, 2022 release date for the upcoming “open-zone platforming adventure” and released information for the duo of editions in the works: Standard and Digital Deluxe. Of course there’s also the new assets as well, all of which can be seen below.
Check it out.
Sonic Frontiers – Story Trailer:
SEGA of America, Inc. announced Sonic Frontiers is launching just in time for the holiday season on November 8, 2022 and is now available to pre-order for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch family of systems and Steam starting at $59.99 USD and will be supported with Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Sonic fans can pre-order the Standard or Digital Deluxe editions of Sonic Frontiers ahead of launch to receive the following pre-order incentives and give Sonic a boost on his new journey:
Sonic Frontiers – Standard Edition + Pre-Order Bonus – $59.99
- Base Game (Physical or Digital)
- Adventurer’s Treasure Box
- Skill Points
- Red Seeds of Power
- Blue Seeds of Defense
Sonic Frontiers – Digital Deluxe Edition + Pre-Order Bonus – $69.99
- Base Game (Digital Only)
- Explorer’s Treasure Box
- Amy’s Memory Tokens
- A Portal Gear
- Chaos Emerald Vault Keys
- Additional shoes and gloves for Sonic
- Digital Art Book with a 25-track Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Adventurer’s Treasure Box
- Skill points
- Red Seeds of Power
- Blue Seeds of Defense
SEGA also unveiled a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers, showing more of Sonic's new open-zone platforming adventure with a first look at the second island in the Starfall Islands – Ares Island – and new story content.
v=kCaAos6FeV0
Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure. In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Players will battle hordes of powerful enemies as they explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure and mystery. Players will accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as they race across the Starfall Islands. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games.
Key Features:
- Experience All-New Open Zone Platforming – Race across the Starfall Islands, brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls and sizzling desert landscapes, each with their own unique action-platforming challenges and hidden secrets to uncover.
- Unparalleled High-Speed Freedom – See what each island has to offer at the speed only Sonic can deliver. Players can blaze a trail as they see fit and discover side quests, solve puzzles, scale enormous structures, go fishing and encounter a friendly face or two along the way.
- Challenge Yourself in Cyber Space – Discover portals scattered across the islands and race through every Cyber Space level, featuring signature 3D platforming at Sonic speeds and many challenges to put your skills to the test.
- Cyber-Powered Combat – Players can use the all-new battle system and skill tree upgrades to fight strategically, combining moves such as dodges, parries, counters, combos and the new Cyloop ability to take down mysterious foes and colossal titans.
- A New Adventure Full of Mystery and Intrigue – Become Sonic and uncover the mysteries behind the remains of an ancient civilization plagued by robotic hordes. With nothing but a handful of questions and a disembodied voice to guide him, Sonic sets out to save his friends and the enigmatic inhabitants of the Starfall Islands from a colossal, mechanized threat.
To pre-order Sonic Frontiers today, please visit: https://frontiers.
sonicthehedgehog.com or check with your preferred retailer for pre-order availability. GameStop and Best Buy will offer exclusive steel book covers while supplies last.