Destiny 2 Showcase shows off Lightfall expansion, pirate-themed season, Fortnite/Fall Guys collab, more

It’s nearly September, so you know what that means… It’s time for Bungie’s next Destiny 2 Showcase, which took place just a short time ago.
The new reveal event dug deep into the next big expansion known as Destiny 2: Lightfall (officially launching on February 28th, 2023), and laid out the season and content blueprint for the foreseeable future. The next Destiny 2: The Witch Queen season, officially “Season of Plunder” will be pirate themed and will have all sorts of fun-looking events lined up. A reprised raid is also going live soon too, the awesome King’s Fall.
Oh and there’s collaborations with Epic Games and Mediatonic, which confirmed Destiny 2 content heading to Fortnite and Fall Guys, as well as Fortnite-themed ornaments in Destiny 2. Fun stuff, just like we hoped for!
See some links regarding the coverage below, and check out the media, trailers for Lightfall and Season of Plunder and whatnot below..
Destiny 2: Lightfall – Reveal Trailer:
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – Season of Plunder Trailer:
Announcements from the 2022 Destiny 2 Showcase:
- Destiny 2: Lightfall, the next expansion and penultimate chapter of Destiny 2’s Light and Darkness saga — the first but not last major saga that Guardians started in the original Destiny — releases on February 28, 2023
- Destiny 2: Lightfall pre-orders available now, with instant unlocks
- Destiny 2 – Season of Plunder launches today
- King’s Fall Reprised Raid launches this week
- Destiny 2 expansions Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen are free to play on all platforms for a week starting today
- Epic Games partnership brings Destiny 2 content to Fortnite and Fall Guys, as well as Fortnite-themed ornaments to Destiny 2. Destiny 2 also arrives on the Epic Games Store.