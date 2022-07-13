Sixty Words by POWGI review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Also on: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One
Publisher: Lightwood Games
Developer: Lightwood Games
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E
There’s not really anything to say about Sixty Words by POWGI that I didn’t write about Fifty Words by POWGI three years ago. It’s the same game, only – as the title implies – you’re searching for sixty words per puzzle, rather than fifty.
Not that that’s necessarily a complaint, mind you. Just like Fifty Words before it, Sixty Words is a reminder that video game word searches and crossword puzzles don’t have to adhere to the same limitations as their pen-and-paper counterparts. They don’t need to have square grids. Rather, they can use their words too create a skull (for a word search about bones), a treble clef (a search about music), or a boat (for nautical terms)
Of course, the drawbacks of Sixty Words are also the same. Since you know that puzzles use every letter on the screen, there’s not much of a challenge. The easiest puzzles could be completed in about three minutes, and the hard – well, harder – ones didn’t take much longer. Case in point: one of the puzzle themes was “Yokai”, and I don’t know anything about Japanese demons. I was still able to finish the puzzle in about 7 minutes. On top of that, there’s not any replay value, since it’s not as if the answers or layouts change.
With that proviso – that you shouldn’t go in expecting a big timesink of a game – I’d say that Sixty Words is a decent choice if you’re a fan of word searches and you want something different. It won’t take you more than a few hours to finish every puzzle, but during that time, it’ll serve as a pleasant enough diversion.
Lightwood Games provided us with a Sixty Words by POWGI Switch code for review purposes.