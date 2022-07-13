Stray, FFVII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers headed to PS Plus catalog next week

With the various PlayStation Plus membership tiers out there in the wild, there will be a bit more to report on as monthly titles are added/removed from the service of course.
To kick things off, Sony has dropped off info on the initial game catalog additions for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members which goes live on July 19th.
Highlights include the brand new PS5 and PS4 release of Stray, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PS5 and Marvel’s Avengers for both PS consoles.
See the full selection of titles, which has a few additional Assassin’s Creed titles and more, below!
Game Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members
Stray | PS4, PS5
Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways, as this lost feline adventurer untangles an ancient mystery to escape and find a way home.
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5
This expanded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake has been enhanced for PS5, offering extra immersion with the DualSense controller, improved visuals, and comes bundled with FF7R Episode INTERmission, an exhilarating new story as Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi infiltrates Midgar to steal the ultimate materia.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is also available as part of this month’s Game Catalog for PS4 owners.
Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5
Marvel’s Avengers is an epic, third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble into a team of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.
Also available on July 19 are:
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
Classics Catalog lineup for PlayStation Plus Premium members
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)