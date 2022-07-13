Bayonetta 3 sashays onto the Switch October 28th

She’s too fierce to be confined to a Nintendo Direct, in a drop that no one saw coming, a new trailer for Platinum Games’ 3rd entry in the Bayonetta Series was released on Nintendo’s YouTube Channel today. This one provided additional story details, introduced new powers, a playable character and most importantly a release date. It seems the peace is being disturbed by a new faction known as the Homunculi, and it’s up to the Umbra witch to beat them back.
The trailer also introduces a new playable character by the name of Viola, sporting a long katana, pixie haircut and a denim ensemble, my first impression is she feels like a genderbent analogue of a certain other stylish action protagonist.
Bayonetta 3 will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch on October 28th, 2022 and will be available digitally and physically in seemingly 2 forms, a standard edition as well as collector’s edition dubbed Trinity Masquerade Edition.
Finally for those who lamented the lack of a physical cartridge of the original Bayonetta, your prayers have been heard as a physical release of the original Bayonetta will be released on the Switch for a budget price of $29.99 on September 30th, plenty of time for you to catch up on the story if you haven’t enjoyed any of Bayonetta’s adventures.
Bayonetta 3 – Release Date Revealed – Nintendo Switch:
Bayonetta 3 – new screens:
Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs.