Nintendo eShop Update: KLONOA, F.I.S.T., Jackbox

Fans of late ’90s platformers should be happy with this week’s eShop update, as the Switch sees the arrival of KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series. The game brings together the first two entries in the series, KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and KLONOA 2: Lunatea’s Veil.
There’s also plenty of other games, of course. The Jackbox Party Starter brings together three of the best games from that long-running series, while Time on Frog Island brings the quirky indie goodness.
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series – Set in a unique universe populated by a range of original characters, KLONOA is a 3D side-scrolling action game series first released by Namco in 1997. The game follows the hero, Klonoa, as he sets off on a journey to save the world. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of the first title in the series, KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series features remastered titles of both KLONOA: Door to Phantomile and KLONOA 2: Lunatea’s Veil! Enjoy a nostalgic trip down memory lane with KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series, available on July 8.
- Time on Frog Island – A terrible storm ravages the seas around you, casting your mighty vessel into the perilous rocks of a nearby island. You awake to find your ship in pieces, shipwrecked on a strange island filled with … frogs? A spaghetti network of trades will take you all over this strange island as you seek out materials to fix your boat. You’ll get to meet a cast of friendly characters, solve head scratching puzzles and find hidden treasures. Get ready to explore the world of Time on Frog Island on July 12.
Game Trials:
- Mario Plus Rabbids Equals Hijinks – In Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, a mysterious vortex has torn apart the Mushroom Kingdom, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi must team with a crew of Rabbid heroes to restore order across four worlds filled with combat, puzzles and unpredictable enemies. Until July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can try the full game for free! Your save data for the Game Trial is not deleted when the trial ends, so you can continue where you left off if you purchase the game later. Plus, save over 80% on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and its season pass DLC in Nintendo eShop until July 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Activities:
- Wallpapers on the Rise – MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK wallpapers are now available as a reward for My Nintendo members. Decorate your desktop with these digital wallpapers featuring new monsters and new places from the game, and feel free to use them as virtual backgrounds in your video calls, too! For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/887ca5f1ad6dd01c.
- Accident – Available July 8
- Airborne Motocross
- Alien Engine
- amazin’ Lumo
- Arcade Archives Soldier Girl Amazon
- Arcade Archives THUNDER CEPTOR
- Automaton Lung
- Bassmaster Fishing 2022: Super Deluxe Edition
- Best of Merge vol#2
- Box to the Box
- Capcom Fighting Bundle
- Color Breakers
- Coloring Book: Bundle For Kids – 140 drawings
- Cursed Island
- Cyber Engine
- Escape Game – FORT BOYARD 2022
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch – Available July 12
- Formula Bit Racing DX – Available July 8
- Galactic Pioneer – Available July 11
- Gangsta Magic – Available July 9
- Ghostrunner: Complete Edition
- Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train
- Krut: The Mythic Wings – Available July 12
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle
- Moonrise Fall – Available July 8
- MYSPERYENCE Story 1: The Curious Case of the Headless Magnate
- Overrogue
- Puzzle Cube: Magic Urbik Game
- QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO
- Railways
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
- Road of Death – Available July 8
- Secrets of Magic 4: Potion Master
- Sixty Words by POWGI
- Sticks Collection
- Supaplex SQUARES
- Super Hero Flying School
- Super Rebellion – Available July 8
- SuperDuck!
- The Jackbox Party Starter
- The Legacy: Forgotten Gates
- The Legacy: Prisoner
- The Maze Game: Runner and Escapist
- The Quest for Excalibur – Puy du Fou – Available July 12
- UFS League
- Understand
- Viki Spotter: Around The World
- Viki Spotter: Shopping
- ZIC: Zombies in City