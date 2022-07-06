Raise giant monsters in Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher

Nintendo Directs aren’t always the same across the world with a different language track, sometimes some regions get titles revealed that others won’t. A series which saw it’s prominence when disc based media was the norm, Monster Rancher had you raising monsters spawned from CDs. It recently saw a re-release sans the CD gimmick, so it was a pleasant surprise to see a new entry debut in the Japanese version of the latest Nintendo Direct.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher will have you raising monsters from the Ultraman series. You won’t be able to spawn monsters using CDs, but it seems you can use NFC cards and chips as an alternate means of generating the game’s 200+ Kaiju, so dust off those amiibos and amiibo cards. Train, Merge and Fight your Kaiju in hopes of generating the ultimate lifeform.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2022
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher screens:
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher – Announcement Trailer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Msyi10WPpY4