Daisy, Shy Guy and more coming to Mario Strikers: Battle League soon

Nintendo has revealed that a number of new features, including a pair of playable characters, gear and a new stadium, are in the queue to be released for Mario Strikers: Battle League in the very near future as part of a free new update.
We had a great time with the game (our review here), so additional content is always welcome! On July 22nd players will get access to Daisy and Shy Guy, Knight-themed gear and the new Desert Ruin stadium. There’s a couple of other updates planned before the end of the year, so also stay tuned for those.
Check out info and screens below.
Mario Strikers: Battle League update screens:
A loud roar erupts across the stadium. The audience cheers as newly added players dash out onto the field. These up-and-coming strikers have a lot to prove in this no-holds-barred sport, but they’re prepared to hit the rough turf with some slick moves and deliver the goods. Please welcome Daisy and Shy Guy to the Mario Strikers: Battle League game for the Nintendo Switch system!
Beginning July 22, a free update will be available to all Mario Strikers: Battle League players which adds a number of new features to the game, including the new playable characters Daisy and Shy Guy, a new set of Knight-themed gear and the new Desert Ruin stadium.
Here are more details on the new content you can enjoy:
- Daisy – Whether on offense or defense, Daisy’s high technique attribute, skillful passing and Flower Spiral Hyper Strike will keep opponents guessing!
- Shy Guy – Evenly balanced in all attributes, Shy Guy is always eager to take the field no matter the position. Plus, Shy Guy’s Propeller Dive Hyper Strike is a force to be reckoned with.
- Knight-Themed Gear – When equipped, this gear increases the strength and shooting attributes at the cost of other attributes.
- Desert Ruin Stadium – Get gritty in a new stadium featuring the appearance of desert ruins. In addition to using the Desert Ruin stadium in matches, you can also set it as your club stadium!
Have a crack at these added features and see what kind of brilliant plays you can deploy to drill the ball home. Your confidence and composure in front of the goal will surely inspire sports fanatics in the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond!
Mario Strikers: Battle League will have two more free updates to look forward to in 2022. These updates will also include additional characters, gear and stadiums. Please stay tuned for more details in the future.