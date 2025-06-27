Super Mario Strikers joins Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics on Switch 2 on July 3rd

When you think of soccer you don’t necessarily think of Mario, but Next Level Games’ Super Mario Strikers certainly added another notch to the famed Nintendo plumbers heavily marked polymath belt. The game which spawned several sequels including Mario Strikers Charged and

Mario Strikers: Battle League might still be the best title of the franchise (It must be the inclusion of the word “Super” in its title.).

Perhaps Nintendo fans can confirm or dispute my claim as the 2005 GameCube title is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 via its Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics app on July 3rd. The app is part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership which also offers other “classics” collections for platforms such as NES, SNES, N64, Gameboy Advance and even the SEGA Genesis, in addition members also get DLC and Upgrade packs for select titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild. Games are constantly being added and right now the GameCube lineup is quite impressive with Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soul Calibur II. For the ultimate GameCube experience on the Switch 2, members can also purchase the Nintendo GameCube Controller.

So will this release get you to spend some time playing some soccer during the 4th of July weekend and also what GameCube titles do you want to join Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics?

Super Mario Strikers screens:

