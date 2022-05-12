New Mario Strikers: Battle League details, trailer enters the pitch

Fresh off an Indie Direct, Nintendo decided to remind people that they too develop and publish games by dropping an overview trailer for their upcoming arcade sports title, Mario Strikers: Battle League. Developed by Next Level Games, this 3rd entry seems to mirror the original Strikers rather than its sequel which incorporated motion controls. This video revealed mechanics such as team tackles, unique stats for player characters, an equipment system as well as a revised hyper strike.
Up to 8 players can kick it locally and 2 players can play together online. Speaking of online, players can create or join an online club which can accommodate up to 20 members and play matches to earn points to advance into higher leagues. Clubs can also create their own identity by customizing their uniforms and stadiums.
Mario Strikers: Battle League will be available on June 10th on the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders begin today on the eShop as well as retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.
Mario Strikers: Battle League – Overview Trailer – Nintendo Switch:
Introducing Strike, a 5-on-5, soccer-like sport with no rules—do whatever it takes to win! Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies, using items, and pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally—just look out for the electric fence.