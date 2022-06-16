Nintendo eShop Update – Fall Guys, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Neon White

There are quite a few interesting options to check out on the Nintendo eShop this week, including the long-awaited Fall Guys (free to download!), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (our review, here), and others such as Neon White, Omori, several Shadowrun releases and more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Fall Guys – Compete through escalating rounds of absurd obstacle course chaos until one lucky victor remains! Fall Guys is a free, cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game where you and your fellow contestants fight the laws of physics to become the last one standing. Fall Guys will be available to play on June 21.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – With a blend of retro and modern visuals, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge finds the four favorite turtles kicking some serious shell in classic arcade-style beat-’em-up action. Up to six players can play locally or online in this bodacious game developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, who also published Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap.
- Neon White – You are White, an assassin handpicked to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though … did you know them in a past life? Uncover Heaven’s mysteries by getting to know the other assassins in a lightning-fast first-person action game about exterminating demons. This is your shot at redemption.
- OMORI – Travel back and forth between two strange and vibrant worlds, each one brimming with colorful friends and foes, to uncover a forgotten past. You’ll experience an unconventional story and turn-based battle system, supplemented by warm illustrations from renowned artist OMOCAT, who also produced, wrote, directed and coded much of the game. The critically acclaimed RPG OMORI will be available on June 17.
DLC:
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story – Get ready for more mayhem with new DLC! Introducing three new BOOMBOXES for Hextech Mayhem: POP/STARZ, ZEGENDS NEVER DIE and GET ZINXED. In this fast-paced rhythm runner, every action has an explosive reaction, and no amount of mayhem is too much. Take on the role of yordle and Hexplosives expert Ziggs as you rampage through the neighborhoods of Piltover. Bomb, bounce and bop to the beat of the music to avoid obstacles, disarm enemies and light fuses to achieve maximum chaos. Cause musical mayhem while outrunning no-fun-allowed Heimerdinger in your quest to build the greatest bomb the world has ever seen! Available now in Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- It’s Honest Work – Set out to begin a new life and restore your grandfather’s old farm to greatness in Stardew Valley. Learn to live off the land by transforming the overgrown fields into a bountiful place to call home, and raise animals, go fishing, tend to crops, craft items and maybe even start a family … the choice is yours. Until June 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can try the full game for free!* Your save data for the Game Trial is not deleted when the trial ends, so you can continue where you left off if you purchase the game later. Plus, save 20% off on Stardew Valley in Nintendo eShop until June 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Activities:
- Rocket League – Season 7 brings glitz and glamour to Rocket League. Luxurious Rocket Pass rewards will keep your cars looking classy all season long, while top Soccar champions can use their skills to earn fabulous Tournament Rewards. Show off your style in the Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) Arena or earn Golden Painted Items while you level up. There’s a lot to explore, so remember to keep it classy! Season 7 starts on June 15 and runs through Sept. 7.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives MOTOS
- Around The World – Available June 17
- Autonauts
- Barn Finders – Available June 17
- BROKEN MIND – Available June 21
- Cloud Gardens
- Crazy Chicken Xtreme
- Drunken Fist 2 : Zombie Hangover – Available June 22
- Final Vendetta – Available June 17
- Firegirl: Hack ’n Splash Rescue DX – Available June 22
- Horgihugh And Friends
- Ignatius
- Jewel Match
- Lines Universe
- Lost Ruins
- LumbearJack
- Neko Secret Room
- OMORI – Available June 17
- OVERLORD: ESCAPE FROM NAZARICK
- Oxide Room 104 – Available June 17
- Perfect Gold
- Plunder Dungeons – Available June 17
- Prison Life Simulator 2022 – World FIGHT Battle GTA ULTIMATE
- Puzzle Bundle: inbento + Golf Peaks
- REDO! – Available June 22
- Shadowrun Returns – Available June 21
- Shadowrun Trilogy – Available June 21
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut – Available June 21
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition – Available June 21
- Steam Engine
- Supaplex HARD
- Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf – Available June 17
- THE Bass Fishing
- Time Rift
- Why Pizza? – Available June 22
- Zorro The Chronicles
