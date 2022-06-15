More Persona ports confirmed for PlayStation and Steam

The latest skirmish in the console wars happened this past Sunday at Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, when CEO of Xbox Studios Phil Spencer revealed that the RPG series which originated on the PlayStation in 1996 defected and will see several entries arriving onto Game Pass. Persona 5 Royal will lead the charge on October 21st, 2022 with Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable to follow shortly. PlayStation loyalists sought official word from Atlus that the PlayStation platform would receive parity…but there was no official declaration for days. Just before Xbots could declare victory, Atlus revealed yesterday that the enhanced ports will be in fact making an appearance on PlayStation thus rendering this skirmish moot.
So there you have it, a trio of Persona titles will be getting ported to modern platforms and with EFIG language support (Enhanced visuals for P3P), leaving Switch only gamers in the lurch (don’t feel too bad, they got the Persona Strikers, the musou title). Hey what I say life has to have winners and losers right? Thankfully I got all the platforms covered so I guess you can say this childish bickering is beneath me…or is it?
Persona Series on Xbox — Announce Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC
You never saw it coming!
Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!
Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2022!
Learn more: persona.atlus.com