Sega shows off more Sonic Frontiers

Sega has been dropping details and media for their exciting upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog open-world release for some time now, and today they sent over a new selection of screens to check out.
The newly released assets show off a variety of levels and the game’s expansive environments are thankfully looking pretty diverse this far. Yeah we’re well-aware of “The Sonic Cycle” but we’re feeling pretty enthusiastic towards Sonic Frontiers so far!
Sonic Frontiers is scheduled for a Holiday 2022 release for consoles and the PC.
Sonic Frontiers screens:
Developed in-house by SEGA’s legendary Sonic Team, Sonic Frontiers, is a massive leap forward for the Sonic franchise, taking the Blue Blur to accelerated new heights and giving players the freedom to explore the expansive and lush open-zone landscapes of the Starfall Islands and battle powerful enemies.