Bethesda releases first in-depth look at Starfield

Microsoft and Bethesda had a nice amount of wares to show off during their big Showcase event yesterday evening, but probably none was more anticipated than Starfield.
The massive RPG is still not coming until next year to Xbox platforms and PC, but Bethesda had at least 15 minutes of gameplay to share and a handful of screenshots too.
Check out the goods below!
Starfield: Official Gameplay Reveal:
Starfield screenshots:
In this first gameplay reveal for Starfield, Todd Howard showcased more details from the game, including exploration of planets, ship customization and piloting, outpost building, advanced RPG and character creation systems, and much more.
Starfield is the first new universe in 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity’s greatest mystery.
The year is 2330. Humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. From humble beginnings as a space miner, you will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of the Settled Systems in Bethesda Game Studios’ biggest and most ambitious game.