Check out the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Dark Water level gameplay

To follow up on the big, official reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Activision dropped off a full gameplay video showing off the Dark Water level during the Summer Game Fest showcase today.
If you missed it earlier, check it out below. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set for an October 28th, 2022 release.
Official Dark Water Level Gameplay – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II:
An oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico is storing the cargo that could spark a global conflict.
Task Force 141 found intel that shows missiles hidden on board and have dispatched a team of Soap, Ghost, and Mexican Special Forces Colonel Alejandro Vargas, along with Shadow Company, enter a ship full of well-armed AQ enemies to locate the controls for a missile bound for the US.
Get your first look at #ModernWarfare2 gameplay as Task Force 141 take on Operation Dark Water.