The Last of Us Part 1 Remake for PS5 scheduled for September 2nd, 2022

The announcement trailer leaked out a little bit in advance of Sony and Naughty Dog’s Summer Game Fest reveal, but here it is… The Last of Us is being remade from the ground up for the PS5 (and later on, PC).
Being branded as “The Last of Us Part 1”, the game is scheduled for a September 2nd, 2022 release and will obviously be as content complete as the previously released The Last of Us Remastered for the PS4. But wait, there’s more…
According to the PS Blog post:
We’ve implemented modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options in this single-player experience to allow even more individuals to enjoy the game. Effects, exploration, and combat have all been enhanced. Leveraging the PS5’s powerful hardware, we also implemented 3D Audio*, haptics, and adaptive triggers. Both returning fans and new players alike will have the opportunity to experience both The Last of Us Part I and its prequel story Left Behind in a whole new way.
The Last of Us Part I will come in a few flavors so far, the $69.99 standard edition, the $79.99 Digital Deluxe Edition and the $99.99 Firefly Edition, which will be a PlayStation Direct exclusive.
See the trailer below!
The Last of Us Part I – Announce Trailer | PS5 Games:
Winner of over 200 Game of The Year Awards, completely rebuilt for the PlayStation®5 console.
Revisit the game that set a new bar for single-player narrative storytelling with The Last of Us™ and explore a ravaged and hardened world, where every action has a brutal consequence for Joel and Ellie.
Available on PS5 September 2, 2022.
In development for PC.