Guile joins the Street Fighter 6 roster

The steady drip of announcements for Street Fighter 6 has definitely begun. Today, during their Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase, Capcom confirmed that Guile would indeed be joining the official roster of fighters for the game… as if he would have been left out.
He’ll be bringing along his classic set of moves from previous titles, and new ones as well, as you can see in the media and details below.
Street Fighter 6 is scheduled for a 2023 release for consoles and PC.
Street Fighter 6 – Guile Gameplay Trailer:
Street Fighter 6 – Guile screens:
America’s hero is back! As featured at the Summer Game Fest 2022 showcase, Guile arrives as the fifth character to be revealed for Street Fighter 6. Guile finds himself alongside legends and new faces like Chun-Li, Ryu, Luke and Jamie who were the first members of the Street Fighter 6 roster revealed during last week’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast. Street Fighter 6 represents the next evolution of the Street Fighter series and launches worldwide in 2023.
Tough as ever, Guile’s move set in Street Fighter 6 brings back some of his classic arsenal and introduces new attacks that continue his legacy of intensity and power. Challenge yourself to pull off each of the high-powered attacks with the Classic Control Type, or jump straight into the action with the brand new, simplified Modern Control Type. His moves include:
- Somersault Kick (Flash Kick) – The classic backflip kick
- Sonic Boom – Guile’s main projectile ability
- Sonic Blade – A stationary aerial slash
- Sonic Hurricane – A massive aerial slash that lands directly ahead or diagonally upwards
- Solid Puncher – Fires a flurry of small Sonic Boom projectiles
- Crossfire Somersault – A brand new Super Art that fires a massive aerial slash followed by a devastating Somersault Kick
For more details on Guile, please visit the Capcom Blog here.