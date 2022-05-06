The Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie is the “top-grossing video game adaptation of all time”

Sega seems quite thrilled that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise is doing great at the box office, and that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has already topped the original apparently placing it as the “top-grossing video game adaptation of all time”.
More specifically, as of this morning, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has pulled in $331.64 million worldwide, surpassing the original’s $319.71 million. Nice!
See the official press release from Sega Corp. below.
SEGA CORPORATION (Head Office: Shinagawa, Tokyo, President COO: Yukio Sugino,) is proud to announce that the film “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”, co-produced with Paramount Pictures Corporation in association with SEGA of America, Inc., recorded a global box office of $331.64 million, surpassing the $319.71 million record of the previous film.
Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from SEGA, the “Sonic the Hedgehog” film series tells the story of the world’s fastest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth.
The sequel to “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which was released in 2020, opened in 4,234 theaters on April 8 in the U.S. and sequentially from March 31 outside the U.S. The film was a big hit in its first three days (from April 8 to 10), grossing $72.1 million in the U.S. It also surpassed the previous film’s record of $58.01 million for the first three days in the U.S. The film also been a smash hit around the world, debuted at No. 1 in 47 markets, including the U.K., France, Australia, and other countries, as well as strong sales in Mexico and Brazil.
The film’s U.S. box office gross topped $162.74 million, surpassing the previous film’s $148.97 million, breaking the previous record for the top-grossing video game-based film adaptation of all time. It also recorded $168.9 million internationally and has reached $331.64 million worldwide, surpassing its predecessor.
“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is coming to Japan on August 19. Don’t miss it!