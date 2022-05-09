Fatum Betula review for Xbox One, Switch

Also on: PC, Switch
Publisher: Baltoro Games
Developer: Bryce Bucher
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: T
Fatum Betula is weird.
I really don’t know what else there is to say about it. It’s an artsy game that’s heavily influenced by the strangest PS1-era games you can imagine. A giant mouth gives you beakers. You find a skeleton that wishes for death. You pick up a knife stuck into a tree. There’s a talking cat.
I may or may not have just spoiled a huge chunk of the game, and I honestly have no idea whether I did. There are branching paths and multiple endings, and I’m sure that somehow it all eventually makes sense – but I really have no idea how.
I’m probably a philistine for admitting that. Fatum Betula feels like it’s very much into the idea of games as art, particularly if, as I said, you’re fond of the weirdest games the mid- to late-90s had to offer. That goes for the graphics, too – Fatum Betula isn’t a very attractive game unless you’re really into muddy polygons.
And I’m sure some people are – starting with its creators. Fatum Betula is a strange game geared towards a very specific niche. I can’t say I’m in that niche, but if you are, it’s probably going to be right up your alley.
Baltoro Games provided us with a Fatum Betula Xbox One code for review purposes.