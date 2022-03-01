Turtle Beach shows off new Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless gaming headsets

Building off of their solid Stealth 600 series products, Turtle Beach revealed the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless gaming headsets for console and PC gamers.
So what’s the difference? Well the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX will feature a crazy 48 hours of battery life on a single charge and multiplatform compatibility for Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms, along with a trio of color options including Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo for $129.99.
The $99 Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB model will on the other hand include Black or White options and feature a maximum of 24 hours of usage per charge. Both will come equipped with 3D spatial surround sound, 50mm speakers, a flip-to-mute microphone, soft “ProSpecs” glasses-friendly ear cushions and USB transmitter.
Pre-orders are set to open up in early April, with the launch date scheduled for May, so stay tuned for detailed.
Check out some product shots and additional info below and at the official site.
Leading gaming accessories provider Turtle Beach Corporation today unveiled the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB as the newest entries to the brand’s best-selling Stealth 600 series wireless gaming headsets. Using the latest latency-free, lossless wireless connectivity technology, the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX provides multiplatform capability to connect to even more gaming systems, like Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One or PS5 and PS4, plus Nintendo Switch or PC. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX also takes battery life to new heights with a whopping 48+ hours per charge. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB delivers an immersive wireless gaming audio experience with 24+ hours of battery life. These upgrades complement the headset’s ability to deliver the powerful 3D spatial surround sound* and unmatched comfort that’s made the Stealth 600 headsets best-selling products since their debut.
“We’ve redesigned our ultra-popular Stealth 600 Gen 2 wireless headsets so gamers can connect to more devices and play longer while keeping the powerful sound, crystal-clear chat, and plush comfort that has made these a best-seller,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We’re always listening to feedback from our fans and the community, and today gamers are playing more games than ever before, and on multiple systems. With our new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, gamers can easily switch between different platforms and use proprietary Turtle Beach features like our Superhuman Hearing sound setting to stay alive longer and win more games.”
Since their August 2020 launch, Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 has been THE #1 best-selling headset series. Additionally, in November 2021 TechRadar named the Stealth 600 Gen 2 for Xbox as one of its Top Xbox One Gaming Headsets, saying, “Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 delivers exceptional bang for your buck, thanks to its excellent sound quality and robust features.”
The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB come in a variety of colorways. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX will be available in Black, Midnight Red, or Arctic Camo for a MSRP of $129.99. and. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB will be available in Black or White and maintains the best-selling model’s $99.99 MSRP.
The Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB are available for pre-order today at participating retailers in the UK and Europe, with plans to launch in those territories on April 3, 2022. The Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB will be available for pre-order in the U.S. on April 3, 2022 and are planned to launch in May 2022. The PlayStation versions of the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB are scheduled to launch later in 2022.
Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless multiplatform gaming headset delivers incredible battery life and high-quality game audio. A monster 48+ hour battery life keeps the headset going for days while a low-latency, lossless connection to your game system is handled by Turtle Beach’s proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter. With the simple flip of a switch, players can select their favorite game system and experience immersive, 3D spatial surround sound* through large and powerful 50mm speakers, and crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2’s flip-to-mute microphone. Soft, ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions offer plush comfort, and easy access controls let players adjust their settings and activate features like Superhuman Hearing for a proven competitive advantage. Available in Black, Midnight Red, or Arctic Camo for a MSRP of $129.99.
Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB
The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless amplified headset delivers high-quality game audio & chat on Xbox or PlayStation. A long-lasting 24+ hour battery means less charging and more gaming while a low-latency, lossless connection is handled by Turtle Beach’s proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter. Players will experience immersive, 3D spatial surround sound* through 50mm speakers, and crystal-clear chat through the Gen 2’s flip-to-mute microphone. Soft, ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions offer plush comfort, and easy access controls let players adjust their settings and activate features like Superhuman Hearing for a proven competitive advantage. Available in Black or White for a MSRP of $99.99.