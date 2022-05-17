Techland gives us a glimpse of their AAA open-world fantasy action RPG

Techland, best known for everything Dying Light, is hard at work on a whole new IP which they are describing as a fantasy “AAA open-world action-RPG”. Whatever this unannounced title turns out to be, it has some very impressive talent behind it including some veteran developers who have previously worked on Witcher 2 & 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Deathloop, Mad Max and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.
The studio is busy hiring for a variety of positions, so we assume it may take a while until we hear more about the game, but we’re still excited.
Check out the image below and read on for the first bits of info.
Techland today reveals the first piece of concept art for its unannounced AAA open-world action-RPG in a fantasy setting. The development team is led by key figures behind some of the biggest RPGs in modern history.
Dozens of positions are now open to help create Techland’s new fantasy epic, set in a sprawling open world and designed as a truly next-gen experience. The team building this new IP includes Karolina Stachyra, Narrative Director, hailed for writing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s Bloody Baron questline alongside many contributions to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings.
Karolina is joined by Narrative Lead Arkadiusz Borowik (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings), Open World Director Bartosz Ochman (Cyberpunk 2077), Lead Animator Kevin Quaid (Horizon Zero Dawn), Lead Game Designer David McClure (Deathloop), Creative Director Mario Maltezos (Mad Max, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time), and more.