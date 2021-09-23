Dying Light 2 Stay Human “Dying to Know” episode set for September 30th

Techland has some more Dying Light 2 Stay Human to show off very soon in the form of the forth episode of their Dying to Know broadcast.
What does the next D2K have in store for us? Well lead designer Tymon Smektała will be teaming up with Twitch streamer Leah to show off more of the open world environment, music and sound design, and also apparently
a surprise character as well.
Check out the invitation for the 4th Episode of Dying 2 Know below and read on for more info regarding the game and event too.
Invitation to The 4th Episode of Dying 2 Know:
Techland invites you to watch the 4th episode of Dying 2 Know (D2K) – an original web series that delves into the world of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The 4th episode will be broadcast on September 30 at Noon Pacific at https://www.twitch.tv/
techland. Tymon Smektała, Lead Game Designer, together with streamer Leah, will host the episode and reveal a hoard of details about the vast open world, including more information about its citizens and one crucial character in particular.
A huge world rife with danger and possibility is a main pillar of Dying Light 2 Stay Human and this episode will detail the City in much greater depth. Viewers will learn more about the player’s freedom, discover the rewards of exploration, and witness two faces of the City—a brutal side, marked by death, and a beautiful, more vibrant side. And what would a city be without its residents? Tune into Dying 2 Know – Episode 4 to meet a new character in the story of Villedor.
The upcoming episode will also cover the game’s music, with viewers learning about the difficult art of sound design within the complex game. Viewers will be introduced to a special guest, Olivier Deriviere, the composer of the music in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, who will discuss this critical aspect in greater detail.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human, published by Techland, launches February 4, 2022 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders are available via dyinglightgame.com/
preorder. All pre-orders will come with an exclusive digital Reload Pack, featuring a unique outfit, weapon, and paraglider skin.
