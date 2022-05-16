RiffTrax: The Game review for PS5/4, Xbox Series X/One, Switch

Also On: PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Publisher: Wide Right Interactive
Developer: Wide Right Interactive, Kurt Wojda, Mark Zorn
Medium: Digital
Players: 2-6
Online: Yes
ESRB: T
Every year, Hollywood makes hundreds of terrible movies. Thanks to the good people over at RiffTrax, these movies can be watchable with their hilarious custom made commentary tracks you can download and listen to while the movie plays. Now, it’s your turn to comment on these bad movies with RiffTrax: The Game, a simple concept with hilarious results.
Before we get into the game, I need to go more in depth as to what RiffTrax actually is. Created by former stars of the television series “Mystery Science Theater 3000”, RiffTrax provides commentary voiceover tracks for recently released and other famously bad films on their website, RiffTrax.com. Take one of the newest M. Night Shyamalan movies “Old” for example, it’s not a great film, but if you go to RiffTrax, you can download a commentary comedy track (for a small fee) and play it along side the film. After you sync the track with the movie using the very simple instructions, you can sit back and watch “Old” and have a much better experience with comedians making fun of everything about the film as it plays. It’s really a fun experience and makes bad movies a pleasure to watch.
Now, with RiffTrax: The Game, You and up to 5 other friends can riff on movies just like the pros. If you every played the game “What the Dub?” then you will know what to expect here, but RiffTrax adds a few extras to the formula. There are over 250 movie clips available (with more on the way) to riff on yourself using your phone or internet enabled device. A short bad movie clip will be played at random, you type in the riff into your phone and watch as your jokes are added to the clip. After all of the riffs are presented, everyone playing votes on the best one. If someone votes for yours you win points. The player with the most points at the end of the rounds (you can set up to 10) wins the game.
RiffTrax: The Game does not use the controller at all, except for setting up options, you will mainly use a phone or other device connected by a special 4 letter room code you enter at RiffTrax.games. You need at least 2 players to get a good game going as playing this by yourself is boring (unless you laugh at your own jokes). A full room of players is Ideal for the ultimate party game!
If you feel your jokes aren’t landing, you can spice them up with 100’s of sound effects that will also play over the clips. Combine sounds with riffs or just play the sounds, it’s up to you. Not feeling funny at all, no problem as the RiffTrax team have provided over 1000 pre-recorded riffs for you to use with any clip. These riffs are written and spoken by the RiffTrax crew themselves and will sound less deadpan than the text to speech, sometimes.
At $9.99, this is a fantastic party game that anyone can pick up and play. The game itself is rated T, but anything goes when writing your own riffs. Even with a few playthroughs, I never saw a duplicate clip come up. I’m sure that will happen eventually, but lets hope they keep this game updated with fresh clips, sound effects and pre recorded riffs. I want to play this game for years to come! Super fun and super simple, I can’t recommend RiffTrax: The Game enough! A Definite Must Buy!
Wide Right Interactive provided us with a RiffTrax: The Game PS5/PS4 code for review purposes.