Ubisoft+ headed to PlayStation platforms, “Classics” to be included with PS Plus

The Ubisoft+ premium subscription service, currently available on the PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna, is officially expanding onto PlayStation platforms in the near future (and Xbox too, apparently)… but wait, there’s more.
Those who subscribe to Sony’s upcoming higher tier (Extra/Premium) PlayStation Plus plans will get access to a curated library of titles known as “Ubisoft+ Classics” for no additional charge. Those will include popular games such as Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, STEEP South Park: The Fractured but Whole, The Crew 2, Trials Rising and Watch_Dogs to start but will expand to 50 titles by the end of the year when it launches next month in North America.
Today, Ubisoft announced that it will bring its Ubisoft+ subscription to the PlayStation platform in the future. Ubisoft+ features more than 100 games, including the latest releases on day one, classic games, premium editions*, additional content packs and rewards. Ubisoft+ is currently available on PC, Stadia and Amazon Luna**, and ultimately will be available on PlayStation and Xbox.
Ubisoft also revealed that beginning May 24th, a new Ubisoft+ subscription for PlayStation Plus called Ubisoft+ Classics will launch on a rolling basis. Ubisoft+ Classics on PlayStation is a curated selection of popular games including top-selling Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy’s The Division and For Honor as well as beloved classic games like Child of Light, Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon, Far Cry 4, STEEP South Park: The Fractured but Whole, The Crew 2, Trials Rising, Watch_Dogs and Werewolves Within. Launching with up to 27 titles***, the Ubisoft+ Classics catalog for PlayStation will grow to more than 50 games by the end of 2022, with more games planned in the future.
“With Ubisoft+ Classics, we’re providing PlayStation players with another way to enjoy Ubisoft games on their consoles,” said Chris Early, senior vice president of partnerships, Ubisoft. “This is just the beginning, as we will ultimately make Ubisoft+ available to PlayStation owners as we continue to build our vision and provide players with more options to access their favorite games, whenever and wherever they are.”
Ubisoft+ Classics will be available initially bundled with the PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscription tiers and will feature standard editions of beloved Ubisoft games. Ubisoft+ Classics will be available with PlayStation Plus on May 24th in Asia (and June 2nd in Japan), June 13th in North and South America and June 23rd in Europe. See www.playstation.com/Plus for details and updates on PS Plus offerings.
*Where premium or special editions of the game are indicated (for example: Ultimate/Gold/Deluxe Editions), editions included in Ubisoft+ may not include all premium content. Offer subject to change. Ubisoft+ requires a persistent Internet connection. This allows us to confirm an active subscription.
**Ubisoft+ is available on Stadia in the US, Canada, France, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Poland, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Hungary, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and the Netherlands. Ubisoft+ is available on Amazon Luna in the US across multiple devices including Amazon Fire TV (no invitation required).
***Game availability varies by device and territory.