505 Games to host their own Spring Showcase on May 17th

It’s always good for publishers to strike out on their own rather than wait for kingmakers to tap their shoulder to get their projects seen, so it was welcomed news when 505 Games announced their first digital product showcase set for May 17th. The Italian publisher has previously published titles from ex-Konami alumnus such as Hideo Kojima, Koji Igarashi, Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano, and the showcase is purported to include “a brand new reveal from a cult developer”, so my interest was definitely piqued.
Other items on the docket will include never before seen content for upcoming titles as well as developer interviews. The program will broadcast on May 17, 9:00 am EST/6:00 am PST, and can be viewed at the following website.
Leading video game publisher 505 Games proudly announces the debut of its first ever digital product showcase, an hour-long glimpse into as-yet announced titles, a deeper dive into forthcoming products, and a chance to know key developers behind each game a little more personally.
Hosted by MTV Presenter Patrice Bouédibéla, the showcase will give gamers the latest insight into a range of upcoming titles that 505 is proud to publish, offering never-before-seen content, a brand new reveal from a cult developer, plus in-depth interviews with some of the development teams responsible.
“As 505 continues to grow, it is important we keep shouting about the amazing developers we’re proud to work with, and the brilliant games they make,” said Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games, “with our first ever showcase, we’re thrilled to present just a handful of the new games we have in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond. We’d be honoured for people to tune in and see what we have in store for them.”
The first ever 505 Showcase will be broadcast at May 17 6:00am PST, and people can tune in to watch by going to https://505.games/Spring22Showcase. #505GamesShowcase