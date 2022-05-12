Nintendo eShop Update – Mini Motorways, Soundfall, Two Point Campus 

Hold onto your hats Nintendo Switch players, there are some interesting surprise releases this week thanks to that Indie World Showcase event (see our recap here).
Some of the fun stuff worth looking into includes Mini Motorways, Soundfall, Two Point Campus, OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition, Gibbon: Beyond the Trees a card Shark demo and much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Mini Motorways – Have you ever been stuck in traffic and wished you could do something to fix it? In Mini Motorways, the city’s traffic problems are in your hands. Draw and build roads to create a bustling metropolis, redesigning your city to keep the traffic flowing while carefully managing upgrades, like highways and roundabouts, to meet changing demands. How long can you keep the cities of the world moving?
- Soundfall – This fast-paced, rhythm-based dungeon crawler combines looter-shooter action with musical gameplay that’ll keep you tapping your toes. You are a Guardian of Harmony – a musical genius transported to the world of Symphonia by the Composers to battle the forces of Discord. Time your actions to the music to increase your power with more than 500 pieces of equipment for skill customization and thousands for loot combinations. Venture out solo or with up to four players* to fight through dynamically generated levels and encounters inspired by the music – there are more than 140 songs to choose from giving opportunities for many playthroughs.
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition – Seek out elusive asteroids, engage with a colorful cast of characters and unravel the mystery of starsongs in this narrative puzzle game. Eda, a girl who can hear mysterious sound waves known as starsongs, crosses paths with a young man in search of their source. Together, they venture out to the heart of space to solve an ancient myth.
- Gibbon: Beyond the Trees – Master a dynamic movement system to swing, slide and somersault through a hand-painted jungle. In this moving adventure about freedom and survival, you’re a lost gibbon who has embarked on a dangerous journey into unknown lands. Race to freedom in liberation mode, or play through a narrative that captures the struggle of living creatures around the world.
Demos:
- Card Shark – Players will fleece and cheat their way to the top of 18th century French society in Card Shark, a stylishly illustrated adventure game that is all about playing your cards right. On their journey from table to table, players will need to build their repertoire of card tricks and carefully manage their ill-gotten gains as the stakes rise ever higher. But players must be cautious – if cheating is exposed, they’ll be gambling with their life. Card Shark arrives on Nintendo Switch on June 2. Pre-order Card Shark now before it launches on June 2. A free demo is available now in Nintendo eShop!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – A New Frontier
- Attentat 1942
- Behind Closed Doors: A Developer’s Tale – Available May 18
- Divination – Available May 18
- Dungeons of Dreadrock
- Get-A-Grip Chip and the Body Bugs
- HellGunner – Available May 13
- Hyper Echelon – Available May 13
- Infinite Links
- Rage Among the Stars
- Regular Factory: Escape Room – Available May 18
- Seven Pirates H
- Space Lines: A Puzzle Arcade Game
- Summer Days
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
- Two Point Campus – Available May 17
- Vesper: Zero Light Edition
