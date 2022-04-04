Ron Gilbert returns to Monkey Island with… Return to Monkey Island

There’s a large portion of older gamers who will wax nostalgic about the games of Lucasarts, especially their point and click adventures with a sense of humor. Those people woke up this morning to some welcomed news, as Lucasfilm Games, Devolver Digital have teamed with Terrible Toybox to create the next entry in the much beloved Monkey Island series. Series creator Ron Gilbert who happens to be a part of Terrible Toybox is set to write the title along with Dave Grossman, another creator of the franchise (Leaving Tim Schafer as the only original creator not announced for the project).
Other ex-Lucasarts alumni that have been announced for this project include Peter McConnel, Michael Land and Clint Bajakian who will handle music duties, and Dominic Armato will return to voice Guybrush Threepwood. Return to Monkey island is set for a 2022 release and we’ll report any details as it is revealed.
Return to Monkey Island | Coming 2022:
Announcing Return to Monkey Island, the long-awaited follow-up to the legendary Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge by Ron Gilbert’s Terrible Toybox in collaboration with Devolver Digital and Lucasfilm Games, coming 2022. http://returntomonkeyisland.com