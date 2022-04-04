Gal*Gun: Double Peace review for Nintendo Switch

Brook Wingman XB review Will I be able to enjoy Taiko Drums as Kami intended on Microsoft’s platform? ..

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 review for Nintendo Switch… There may not be much new about Trivial Pursuit Live! 2, but that’s not exactly a bad thing. ..

Aztech Forgotten Gods review for Nintendo Switch, … How can a game that’s so fun be so mediocre? ..