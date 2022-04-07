Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games team up for new Max Payne 1&2 project

In case you missed the exciting news yesterday, Remedy Entertainment revealed that they would be collaborating with Rockstar Games to remake Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne for new generation platforms and the PC.
The Max Payne franchise has been ripe for a remake for some time now so it’s great to see that the developer and publisher have been able to work out the details. The unnamed title, which is listed as in the “concept development stage”, is obviously very early so it’ll be some time before we see much of anything from Remedy.
See the official announcement below!
Remedy Entertainment, the creators of Max Payne, are pleased to announce that they will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne video games in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games.
The relationship between Remedy and Rockstar Games dates back to the original release of the critically acclaimed Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne games, developed by Remedy and published by Rockstar Games. Both games left an indelible mark in popular culture, lauded for their neo-noir atmosphere, groundbreaking storytelling and “bullet-time” gunplay.
“We were thrilled when our long-time friends at Remedy approached us about remaking the original Max Payne games,” said Sam Houser, Founder of Rockstar Games “We are massive fans of the work the Remedy team has created over the years, and we can’t wait to play these new versions.”
“Max Payne has always held a special place in the hearts of everyone at Remedy, and we know the millions of fans worldwide feel the same,” said Remedy CEO, Tero Virtala. “We’re hugely excited to be working with our partners at Rockstar Games once again for the chance to bring the story, action and atmosphere of the original Max Payne games back to players in new ways.”
Under the development agreement signed today, Remedy will develop the games as a single title for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S using its proprietary Northlight game engine. The game’s development budget will be financed by Rockstar Games, the size of which will be in line with a typical Remedy AAA-game production. Under the agreement, Remedy has a royalty opportunity after Rockstar Games has recouped its development, marketing, and other costs for distributing and publishing the game.
The project is currently in the concept development stage.