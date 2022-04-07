Rogue Legacy 2’s 1.0 date is set for April 28th

Cellar Door Games’ Rogue Legacy monopolized my free time when it launched way back in 2013 (Their initial title Don’t Shit Your Pants also occupied my time…but not as much). I’m will be looking to keep my schedule clear when its sequel Rogue Legacy 2 officially leaves Early Access on April 28th. Cellar Door Games promised to retain the gameplay that made the first one so successful and add new features which will ensure this iteration stands on its own.
With nearly 4 years of development you can definitely see the improvements the team has made when compared to the original title. Visually there’s definitely more details in the background and watching trailers you will see that your descendants will be wielding new weapons and powers. The new Heirloom systems will add a layer of persistence in this otherwise rogue-like title.
For those who never experienced the original, you receive a copy of Rogue Legacy for free on the Epic Games Store from April 7th to the 14th. Rogue Legacy 2 will be available on PC, and Xbox Platforms on April 28th.
Rogue Legacy 2 – Official Animated Release Date Trailer:
