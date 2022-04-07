Save the date for THQ Nordic’s 2022 Digital Showcase

Since E3 ain’t happening this year (or maybe ever again?), THQ Nordic is gearing up to show off some of their latest and greatest wares during their own Digital Showcase.
Scheduled for Friday, August 12th, 2022 the event will give the publisher the opportunity to show off updates for their upcoming titles and surely make some exciting announcements.
See their Save the Date trailer below, and stay tuned for more.
THQ Nordic – Save The Date 2022:
Brace yourselves! THQ Nordic is hosting its second annual digital showcase event on the 12th of August, 2022. The company will present several, brand new games, expanding the company’s portfolio into new genres with both licensed and original gaming experiences. Gamers can look forward to everything from intense, dark and gritty to light, colorful and just plain fun! In addition to loads of announcements and first looks, we will be providing updates on games like Outcast 2 – A New Beginning and Jagged Alliance 3!
The showcase takes place Friday, August 12th, 2022 at 12.00 AM PDT / 3 PM EDT / 8 PM BST / 21:00 CEST / 10 PM EEST Following the good tradition that started last year, prior to the showcase is a pre-show where our friends from HandyGames will show what they’ve got, so make sure to tune in early!
Add it to your calendar: https://thqn.net/rsvp-2022
Official THQ Nordic Channels to watch the Showcase:
https://www.youtube.com/c/
thqnordic/
https://www.twitch.tv/
thqnordic
https://store.steampowered.
com/publisher/THQNordic