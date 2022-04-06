MLB The Show 22 review for PS5/4, Xbox Series X/One, Switch

Gal*Gun: Double Peace review for Nintendo Switch While the on-rails shooting aspect of this Gal*Gun port to Switch is pretty competent, it comes with a lot of questionable baggage. ..

Brook Wingman XB review Will I be able to enjoy Taiko Drums as Kami intended on Microsoft's platform?

Trivial Pursuit Live! 2 review for Nintendo Switch… There may not be much new about Trivial Pursuit Live! 2, but that's not exactly a bad thing.