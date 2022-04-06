Moon Knight shambles into Marvel Contest of Champions

Kabam’s Marvel Contest of Champions have been pitting the multiversal heroes and villains of Marvel for nearly 8 years. Even though the title has over 180 Champions, with the V34.1 update 3 more champions will be entering the fray. The first will be Moon Knight, and his arrival seemingly coincides with the character’s new show debuting on Disney+. The character will be offered for free for anyone who has the game installed and his effectiveness will depend on the lunar cycle.
Two other characters offered in this update will be very familiar to fans of Spider-Man. Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat the master thief who is the sometimes ally, sometimes foe of Spider-Man, will be looking to help players part with their crystals as they try to pin her down. Along with her comes Mac Gargan aka Scorpion joins the contest. With his battlesuit and the ability to apply debuffs to foes he will be a fighter to reckoned with. Full details on the update can be found here and Marvel Contest of Champions is available on IOS and Android devices.
Black Cat & Scorpion in Cat and Mouse | Marvel Contest of Champions:
