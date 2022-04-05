Prepare for your Trek to Yomi this May

Trek to Yomi, Devolver Digital’s stylish and cinematic samurai adventure was recently featured during the ID@Xbox event. At that point a vague “Spring 2022” release was offered up, but today we received a final launch date: May 5th, 2022.
To celebrate, Devolver Digital dropped off an extended gameplay clip of the title which is set to hit the PlayStation, PC and Xbox platforms, and will also be made available on Xbox Game Pass on day one.
Check out the trailer and details!
Trek to Yomi | Extended Gameplay Video | Coming May 5:
Cinematic action-adventure Trek To Yomi is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One platforms, including Game Pass, on May 5. Pre-orders are now open and include a 10% discount.
Bushido enthusiasts can take a break from studying the blade to drink in more of Trek to Yomi’s gorgeous atmosphere in a newly released extended gameplay video, exploring the beginning of Hiroki’s journey toward retribution.
Discover more at trektoyomi.com