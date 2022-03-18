Slipstream powerslides onto consoles April 7th

All it takes is one man and a dream for great things to happen and in this instance the man is Sandro Luiz de Paula aka Andsor and the dream is Slipstream. Over the course of 4 years Sandro single-handedly developed a game engine to recreate the sprite scaling effect seen in games of the past, but managing buttery smooth 60fps gameplay.
Heavily inspired by SEGA’s Outrun, Slipstream will have you racing in all sorts of exotic locales taking on all sorts of rivals (including one that fans of Two Best Friends Play will recognize). The competition can get rough, but the game will have your back with 3 different difficulty modes, the ability to decrease the speed of the gameplay and even the ability to rewind gameplay with full VCR-ish effect. Slipstream will be coming to the Switch, Xbox and PlayStation Platforms on April 7th for $9.99.
Slipstream Official Trailer – Available on PS4|5, XBOX, Nintendo Switch and Steam on April 7, 2022:
Slipstream screens:
