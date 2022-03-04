House of the Dead Remake shambling onto the Nintendo Switch

Looks like the tale of Dr. Curien’s machinations will be retold to a new audience as publisher Forever Entertainment S.A. has tapped developer MegaPixel Studio S.A. to remake the first entry in SEGA’s long running on rails shooter franchise. The remake will tout the following features.
- Well known arcade classic with modern graphics and controls
- True to the original gameplay
- Local 2-player multiplayer
- Multiple endings
- Photomode
- Achievements
- Armory with unlockable weapons
- Hordes of the undead monstrosities in a new game mode
- Gallery with encountered enemies and bosses
The last time House of the Dead was released it was on the Nintendo Wii, whose controller was quite suitable for lightgun games. Will this game mark a renaissance for on rails shooters and unnecessary plastic accessories for joycons? Here’s hoping because there’s a deep library I’d love to see back (Bring back L.A. Machineguns, YOU COWARDS!). House of the Dead Remake is slated for a April 7th release and pre-orders will begin at the end of the month.
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake || Nintendo Switch Trailer 2022:
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 7th! Pre-order starts on March 31st – don’t miss it!