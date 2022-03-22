Microids will let you put zombies on your shelf with The House of the Dead: Remake Limidead Edition

The dead will rise and Microids will help make sure they take up physical space in your home. Thanks to Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel studio, gamers will be able to suffer like G did in this (Yes, I know the line came from HotD 2…but just shut up!) when the remake of the lightgun classic The House of the Dead: Remake hits the Nintendo Switch on April 7th. However anti-environmentalists and luddites will be all “MUH PHYSIKAL GAEMS!” and this is where Microids step in to suave this raging demographic.
Dubbed “The House of the Dead: Remake Limidead Edition”, it will sport a lenticular slipcase, a sticker sheet (which you will probably keep tucked in the case, never to apply the stickers anywhere or risk depreciating your purchase) and 2 zombie standees which you can probably shoot down with a nerf gun to keep your aim sharp. However this physical edition will come out 2 months after the initial digital release on June 14th 2022. But hey you’ll get to hold a piece of plastic and circuit board, and doesn’t that make the wait worth it? Those with the patience can pre-order at the retailer of their choice, although at the time of writing only Amazon’s listing is up.
Forever Entertainment and Microids are delighted to reveal the content of the Limidead Edition for The House of the Dead: Remake, coming out on Nintendo Switch. Developed by MegaPixel Studio, The House of the Dead: Remake offers players around the world the joy to discover or rediscover this timeless arcade classic from SEGA! The pre-orders for the Limidead Edition, assembled by Microids, are now open and the release date is set for June 14th 2022 in North America!
Limidead edition content:
- Copy of the game The House of the Dead: Remake
- An exclusive box with lenticular
- Two character stands
- Sticker sheet
About The House of the Dead Remake
Shoot creatures like in the 90’s with the remake of this cult arcade shooting game!
Renowned biochemist and geneticist, Dr Roy Curien is obssessed by his lifetime project of discovering the nature of life and death. When he finally succeeds, it’s time for his former colleague Sophie Richards to ask for the help of her friends at AMS; Thomas Rogan and agent G. Their mission is simple, end the doctor’s macabre project and save all the employees of the lab. Play solo or with a friend and shoot hordes of undeads and nightmare creatures in this fantastically gory and shameless arcade shooter!
- A state of the art remake with upgraded graphics, audio and new game modes for this arcade hit released in 1997!
- Solo and multiplayer using the JoyCon.
- Nonstop action!
- Unlock the full monster encyclopedia to learn about them and their weaknesses.
House of the Dead: Remake will release digitally on Nintendo Switch April 7th 2022. The Limidead Edition will launch June 14th in North America on Nintendo Switch.