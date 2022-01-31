MLB The Show 22 reveals cover star

If you’re a baseball fan, there hasn’t been a lot of great news lately, but today Sony reminded us that summer is just around the corner as they revealed the cover star of MLB The Show 22: Los Angeles Angels’ multipurpose star — and reigning AL MVP — Shohei Ohtani.
That’s not the only bit of news, either. While MLB The Show 22 will, of course, be on the usual Sony platforms, it’s not only returning to Xbox again (where it will be available on Game Pass), for the first time ever, it’s also appearing on the Switch.
More details will be available between now and the game’s release on April 5th, but read on for the official press releaase!
The unanimous American League MVP and our unanimous choice for the MLB The Show 22 is Shohei Ohtani. Coming off a season for the record books, Ohtani hit 46 home runs, netted 100 RBIs, stole 23 bases while having a 9-2 record on the mound with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts. It is truly an honor to have him as the MLB The Show 22 cover athlete!
For the second year in a row, MLB The Show is expanding to a new platform and will give fans a new way to play! MLB The Show 22 will be available on Nintendo Switch for the first time, adding to the console lineup on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. This is a very exciting moment for all of us, as the storied franchise continues to welcome more players. We would like to thank everyone at Sony Interactive Entertainment, Xbox, Nintendo Co. Ltd, Major League Baseball, Major League Baseball Players Association, and San Diego Studio for making this happen.
Today, we are thrilled to announce that MLB The Show 22 launches on April 5th, 2022. The standard edition on last gen consoles is $59.99 USD MSRP. Standard edition on current gen consoles is $69.99 USD MSRP. The standard edition on Nintendo Switch is $59.99 USD MSRP.
On February 2 we’ll have more news to share about the Collector’s Edition that includes dual entitlement. In the meantime, please tune into San Diego Studio’s livestream and for additional information about MLB The Show 22, please visit: https://theshow.com/.