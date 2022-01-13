Out of nowhere SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash comes to Nintendo Switch

When SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium came out on the Nintendo Switch last year, my hope was more of the much ignored Neo Geo Pocket library would find its way onto modern platforms. One of the titles that I desperately wanted was SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters’ Clash has arrived. A collectible card game which featured characters from both SNK and Capcom, the title actually featured two versions, one for each of the companies that participated.
While a majority of the cards are available on both versions there were cards exclusive to each version and this encouraged players to trade in a very pokemon-ish manner. This release which stealthy dropped on 1/12/22 features both versions for the very affordable price of 7.99 and if you have the patience you won’t even have to find a friend to trade for those version exclusive cards.
I’m sure like all the other Code Mystics NGPC releases extras will include the Japanese version of the game, digital manuals and boxes. Prices for NGPC carts have steadily increased on the gray market so this is the best way to enjoy these games legally. Now let’s hope SNK and Code Mystics have it in them to release SNK vs. Capcom: Card Fighters 2 Expand Edition which never saw a release domestically in the US. This game is now available on the Nintendo Switch eShop and if the past has taught us anything it will probably find it’s way on a 2nd Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection compilation as well as on the PC.
Switch｜SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH:
Characters from SNK and CAPCOM clash in this epic card fighting game!
Introducing! SNK VS. CAPCOM: CARD FIGHTERS’ CLASH, a white-hot card fighting game for the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR (released in 1999), has arrived on Nintendo Switch!