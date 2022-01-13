Nintendo eShop Update – ASTRONEER, Dead Cells DLC, Breakneck City

Nintendo is up to their old tricks again… meaning check out that serious flood of new Nintendo eShop releases for the Switch to sort through for this week/near future.
Some of the highlights include ASTRONEER, Dead Cells DLC, Breakneck City, Putt-Putt Travels Through Time, Superpanda and tons more!
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC – Battle your way through sunken shipwrecks, scale a burning lighthouse and confront your deadliest foe yet in Dead Cells: The Queen and the Sea DLC. This late-game content gives you an alternative to the High Peak Castle, Derelict Distillery and Throne Room biomes. This DLC also includes extras like nine new weapons, a not-so-cute pet, loads of outfits and new enemies to bash.
- ASTRONEER – ASTRONEER is set during the 25th century Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the frontiers of outer space, risking their lives in harsh environments to unearth rare discoveries and unlock the mysteries of the universe. On this adventure, players can work together to build custom bases above or below ground, create vehicles to explore a vast solar system and use terrain to create anything they can imagine. A player’s creativity and ingenuity are the key to seeking out and thriving while on exciting planetary adventures!
- Digital Spotlight
- Mario Tennis Aces – Looking to start a hobby or #LearnSomethingNew this year? Then swing into action with Mario and up your tennis game! In Mario Tennis Aces you’ll learn how to unleash an arsenal of shots in all-out tennis bouts with friends, family and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Develop on-the-court strategies by completing missions and boss battles in Adventure mode, work up a sweat with intuitive motion controls in Swing Mode and then test your hard-earned skills in intense rallies with up to four players. Mario Tennis Aces is available for purchase now in Nintendo eShop.
Game Trials:
- Ready for Adventure? – Then this week’s free Game Trial was destined for you! In the Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker game, Captain Toad stars in his own puzzling quest where he’ll dodge dangers and track treasures across dozens and dozens of trap-filled courses. Until 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 20, Nintendo Switch Online members can play the full game … for free!* That’s a waddle-worthy deal! If you enjoy adventuring with Captain Toad and would like more time to explore those smoldering volcanoes, hazardous steam engines and haunted houses, you can purchase the game at a 30% discount as part of the Nintendo eShop New Year Sale, which runs until Jan. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Better move fast – those turnips aren’t going to pluck themselves!
Nintendo Mobile:
- Race the Lion City – Race the sights of the beautiful Lion City with the Singapore Tour, the latest limited-time event in the Mario Kart Tour mobile game, happening now! Zoom, drift and boost your way around Marina Bay in the new course Singapore Speedway and its R, T and R/T variants. How many iconic sights can you spot? Plus, look for a legion of Luigi in the pipes, including Luigi (Painter) and Luigi (Vacation), along with the Singapore-signature Roaring Racer kart. The Singapore Tour runs until 9:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 25. Enjoy the sights!
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Start your year off with some fun! Save up to 30% on select digital games like Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Super Mario Maker 2 and more in the New Year Sale. Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points* on qualifying digital purchases. These deals last through 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 16. For more information, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#new-year-sale.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Aery – Dreamscape
- Alone Musc
- Arcade Archives Mutant Night
- Arcade Archives ORIUS
- Arcade Archives SUPER PAC-MAN
- Arcadia Fallen
- Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 Digital Bundle
- Biker Garage: Mechanic Simulator
- Breakneck City
- Canceled! Super Puzzles Dream
- Cartoon Tower Defense
- Chess – Clash of Kings
- Christmas Racing
- Creepy Balls
- Crumble
- Day of the Dead: Solitaire Collection
- DEMON GAZE EXTRA
- Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
- Dobo’s Heroes – Available Jan. 17
- Drowning Cross – Available Jan. 18
- Dual Souls: The Last Bearer
- Duel Princess
- DRIVE DRIFT X
- dweeMIXED: Thwee Pack
- ESCHATOS
- Epic Dumpster Bear 2: He Who Bears Wins
- Eternal Radiance
- Eufloria HD
- Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
- FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die!
- Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell
- Frogs vs. Storks
- Gal Galaxy Pain
- Geography Quiz Festival: Guess the Countries
- Guild of Ascension – Available Jan. 19
- Headland
- Heaven Dust 2
- hocus 2
- I Love Finding Cats! – Collector’s Edition
- Jigsaw Fun: Greatest Cities
- Justice Chronicles
- Kansei: The Second Turn HD – Available Jan. 14
- Kubi Adventures – Available Jan. 17
- Labyrinth Legend – Available Jan. 18
- McDROID
- Moorhuhn Jump and Run ‘Traps and Treasures’
- Nova-111
- Pinball Jam – Available Jan. 14
- Pixel Game Maker Series GAME BATTLE TYCOON
- Pixel Game Maker Series MEDIUM-NAUT
- Putt-Putt Travels Through Time
- QuickSpot
- Racing Karts
- Real Time Battle Shogi Online
- Santa Throw
- Shadow Man Remastered – Available Jan. 17
- Shinya Ichizoku The Battle for Hokkaido’s Delicious Foods
- Sky Games
- Sniper Time: The Shooting Range
- Sorcerer Knights
- Splotches
- Star Balls
- Superpanda
- Teamfight Manager
- Theatre of Sorrows
- Vivid Knight – Available Jan. 19
- Warshmallows
- Watermelon Blocks
- Work It Out! Job Challenge
- Zombie Watch
*A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point