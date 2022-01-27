Monster Trucks are set to stomp onto Hot Wheels Unleashed soon

As if you haven’t been having enough fun with Hot Wheels Unleashed already, Mattel today announced that a Monster Trucks Expansion is in the works and scheduled for an April 21, 2022 release.
The new content will be made available as part of the Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 2 which can be picked up in April and will include several new vehicles (with 5 monster trucks), customization packs, track builder modules and more. Those who already own the Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition will get access to all that new content on day one.
Check out the teaser trailer and details below.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Expansion Teaser:
The Monster Trucks Expansion takes races to a monstrously large dimension with five new vehicles, a themed Track Builder Module and themed customizations items for the Basement and the Player’s Profile. Plus, a brand-new environment where players can race and build amazing tracks: the Stop Motion Studio.
This brand-new environment has four monster dioramas to play in and unleashes the power of these 4-wheeled monsters: the Jungle, the Quarry, the Desert and the Ice Mountain.
The Monster Trucks Expansion is included in the HOT WHEELS Pass Vol. 2 and can be purchased separately from April 21, 2022.
The HOT WHEELS Pass Vol. 2 will also include nine vehicles, three Themed Customization Packs and three Track Builder Modules and can be purchased beginning February 17, 2022. The HOT WHEELS Pass Vol. 2 is also included in Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition, available on digital stores only, together with the HOT WHEELS Pass Vol. 1.