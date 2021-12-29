PS Plus subscribers get Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, Dirt 5 free for Jan. 2022

Faraday Protocol review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, … Faraday Protocol is the kind of game that bravely asks, what is Portal’s color scheme were black and gold? ..

Takorita Meets Fries review for PS4/4, Xbox Series… Choose Your Own Adventure for Dummies. ..

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars review for PS… Who knew titillation could be so boring? ..